Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,993,589 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 854.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.55% of DraftKings worth $63,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in DraftKings by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.