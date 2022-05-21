Bank of Montreal Can Has $54.40 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,432,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $54,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of PINS opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

