Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 89,848 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $53,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27.

