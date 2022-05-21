Bank of Montreal Can Sells 112,218 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $69,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $275.04 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.64 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

