Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.71% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $59,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,270,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,737,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $67.14 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

