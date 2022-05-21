Bank of Montreal Can Sells 179,230 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $59,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.