Bank of Montreal Can Sells 425,591 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $74,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

TSN opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

