Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,191,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of Citizens Financial Group worth $72,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

