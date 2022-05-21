Bao Finance Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $15,198.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.28 or 0.12711568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 377.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00498981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,617.66 or 1.85274502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.