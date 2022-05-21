Barclays Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$91.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$143.00 to C$91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.06.

CM opened at C$68.57 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$149.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6700007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,815.40. Insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 over the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

