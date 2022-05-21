Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,573,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,271. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.15.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

