Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 15,955,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,553,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

