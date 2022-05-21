Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $15.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.68 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $73.23. 1,695,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,819. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 294,045 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,482,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.