Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

