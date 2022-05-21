Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Reaches $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00098610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00309963 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00026747 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.