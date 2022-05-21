Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Beer Money has a total market cap of $329,035.32 and $8,907.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 354,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,699,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

