BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

BLU stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $880.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,731,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

