Benchmark Lowers Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CWEB opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.89.

About Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

