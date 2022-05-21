Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10.

A number of analysts have commented on BHIL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

BHIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 699,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

