Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

FRA GYC opened at €16.94 ($17.65) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($20.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.47.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

