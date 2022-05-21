Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €52.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.17) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TIM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($51.04) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($48.96) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($53.13) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($20.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average of €20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($16.67) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($25.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.