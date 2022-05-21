BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,466,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

