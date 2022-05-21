BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.75 million. BGSF posted sales of $74.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $272.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.43 million to $273.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $291.27 million, with estimates ranging from $287.55 million to $295.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

BGSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

BGSF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.45. 22,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,039. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BGSF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

