BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and $14.78 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.62 or 0.13016211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 413.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00499653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.39 or 1.84186871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033846 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008814 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

