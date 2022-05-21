Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Up 2.3%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310.20 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 308.60 ($3.80). 286,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 536,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.80 ($3.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.73) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market cap of £944.03 million and a P/E ratio of -38.58.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

