Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.57). Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,855. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bilibili by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bilibili by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.