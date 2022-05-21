Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

