Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE BITF opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.29 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$11.60.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.