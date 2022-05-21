Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE BITF opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.29 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$11.60.
