BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to flat yr/yr EPS.

NYSE BJ opened at $52.29 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

