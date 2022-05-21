BlackHat Hits One Day Volume of $143,623.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.17 million and $143,623.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 879.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.33 or 0.11133101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 257.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00501429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.46 or 1.85601259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008793 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

