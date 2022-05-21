Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Buys New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Expedia Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. 3,620,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,763. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

