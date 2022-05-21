Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Bill.com makes up about 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bill.com by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.18.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.63. 3,840,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,135. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.