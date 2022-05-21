Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Makes New $9.14 Million Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,000. Procore Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 96,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. 1,265,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

