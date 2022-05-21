BMO Capital Markets Cuts Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target to $47.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet cut Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
MNRO opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Monro by 177.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Monro by 61.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at about $780,000.
Monro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
