BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $327,493.68 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001246 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $327,493.68 and $154,534.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,438.84 or 1.00036695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001183 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,075 coins and its circulating supply is 893,287 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

