BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $45.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,760. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

