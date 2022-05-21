Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $3.20 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $12.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.98.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,895. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after buying an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

