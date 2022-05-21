Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,266.00

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $164,506.70 and $1,266.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

