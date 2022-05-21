bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group cut shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.38) to €8.50 ($8.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.66) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$6.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

bpost NV/SA ( OTCMKTS:BPOSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bpost NV/SA will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.13%.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

