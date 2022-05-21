Bridge Mutual (BMI) Hits Market Cap of $1.84 Million

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $26,209.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.16 or 0.12164646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 303.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00502531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,992.63 or 1.86645041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008767 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

