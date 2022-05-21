British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Shares Down 0.3%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.61. 14,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 8,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.