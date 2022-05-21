BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,195 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $218,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after buying an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,288. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

