BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 563,662 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,662 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Open Text worth $65,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. 1,201,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

