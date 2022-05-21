BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,815 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 141,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,126,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

