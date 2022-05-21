BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, reaching $555.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,337. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

