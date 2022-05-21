BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,551,504 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.77% of Pembina Pipeline worth $129,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA remained flat at $$39.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 834,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

