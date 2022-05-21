BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.38% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $181,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 828.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 99,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 41.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after buying an additional 316,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.