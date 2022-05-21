Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.54) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 963.75 ($11.88).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 813.50 ($10.03) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 822.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 866.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

