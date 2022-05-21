Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 495,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

