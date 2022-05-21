Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAST. StockNews.com started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 331,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 279,600 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 408,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.